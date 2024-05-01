The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.29-5.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.13-4.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.45. The company had a trading volume of 431,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,128. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $87.14 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $980.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENSG. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,245 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.