The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 4.3% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,479,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,085,000 after buying an additional 254,198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,080,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,265,000 after acquiring an additional 51,039 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.36.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $19.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,754,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,945. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $246.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

