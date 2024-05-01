The Graph Hits 24 Hour Volume of $106.04 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, The Graph has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $2.30 billion and approximately $106.04 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,797,309,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,483,101,716 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

