The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Trading Up 7%

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 453,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,255,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $589.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

