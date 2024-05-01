The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Progressive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR traded up $3.53 on Wednesday, hitting $211.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,360,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,536. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $216.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,139 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progressive



The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

