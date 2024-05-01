The Root Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $45.54 Million (ROOT)

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. One The Root Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Root Network has a total market capitalization of $45.54 million and $8.15 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Root Network has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Root Network Profile

The Root Network launched on February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com. The official message board for The Root Network is linktr.ee/futureverse.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.04082352 USD and is down -9.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $7,077,561.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

