The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,022 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.6% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,341,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,621,965. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

