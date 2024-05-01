Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Sells $5,724,100.00 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TMO traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $574.99. 1,171,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $574.58 and a 200-day moving average of $531.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

