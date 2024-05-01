Threshold 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $25.88 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $348.06 million and approximately $25.88 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012004 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,312.19 or 1.00099876 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003862 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03326029 USD and is down -4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $26,627,709.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

