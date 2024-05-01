Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 64702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07. The stock has a market cap of C$6.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Titan Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

