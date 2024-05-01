Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Torq Resources Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market cap of C$14.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

