Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $366.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $355.00 to $366.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.38.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.09. The stock had a trading volume of 729,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $327.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.33.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,852,000 after buying an additional 880,583 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,343,000 after buying an additional 632,598 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,050,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,952,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,617,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $655,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

