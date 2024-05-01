Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.40-10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.25. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$19.1-19.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.99 billion. Trane Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.400-10.500 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.50.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.20. 698,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,911. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $327.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

