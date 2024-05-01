TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $130.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded up $27.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.26. 3,951,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.48 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.30.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $380,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,155.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,358.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $380,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,155.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,971 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,214,000 after acquiring an additional 50,673 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,884 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 763,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 91.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,615,000 after purchasing an additional 363,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

