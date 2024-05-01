Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.80 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1,269.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,336 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.8% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 455,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,762,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,839. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

