Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Sells 17,570 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VTV stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.47. 1,752,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,217. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

