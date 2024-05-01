Triumph Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.20% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 386,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter.

YYY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. 122,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,548. Amplify High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $420.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.47.

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

