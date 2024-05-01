Triumph Capital Management Buys 10,261 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 1,623.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 315,070 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 36,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 1.4 %

IEP traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,472. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $48.15.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 6.21%. Analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.00%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.99%.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

