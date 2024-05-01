Triumph Capital Management Has $707,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 166.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.99. 7,134,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,884,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.