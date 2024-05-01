Triumph Capital Management Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,553. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.