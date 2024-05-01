Triumph Capital Management Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Triumph Capital Management cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.0% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $4,348,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $421.93. 19,724,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,584,871. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.54. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $315.11 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.