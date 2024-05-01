Triumph Capital Management Sells 1,938 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Triumph Capital Management cut its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,959 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,370,000 after buying an additional 654,609 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,857.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after buying an additional 605,784 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,593,000. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 643,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,131,000 after buying an additional 338,473 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHV traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $110.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,508,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,431. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4819 per share. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

