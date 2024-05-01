Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.45

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 116699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Get Trustmark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trustmark

Trustmark Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $288.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 924.4% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 142,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 128,623 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 61,194 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 83,181 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 244.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 124,890 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.