UBS Group Cuts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $142.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.11.

NYSE:LEA traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.56. 849,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.84. Lear has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,611,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 970.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,373,000 after buying an additional 490,324 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lear by 236.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,526,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Lear by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 981,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,595,000 after purchasing an additional 391,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Lear by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,796,000 after purchasing an additional 380,771 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

