UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.38-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. UDR also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.120-2.240 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.44.
UDR Trading Down 1.5 %
UDR Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 126.87%.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
