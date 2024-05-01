UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading 0.3% Higher

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.02. Approximately 1,062,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,521,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.88 and a beta of 0.96.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360 over the last 90 days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $946,028,000 after purchasing an additional 334,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after buying an additional 463,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,749,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 3.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,209,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $106,247,000 after buying an additional 181,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in UiPath by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $131,687,000 after purchasing an additional 119,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

