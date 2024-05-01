UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 858,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 262,190 shares.The stock last traded at $80.56 and had previously closed at $79.66.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMB Financial
Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $179,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
UMB Financial Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UMB Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.
UMB Financial Company Profile
UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.
