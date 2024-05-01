Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.69. The company had a trading volume of 895,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,472. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.71 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $144.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.77.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.78.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

