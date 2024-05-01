Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.18 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.18 billion and approximately $182.46 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.98 or 0.00012053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.53 or 0.00137420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010119 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,924,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

