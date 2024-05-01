United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading 12.1% Higher

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report) rose 12.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 84,321,445 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 782% from the average daily volume of 9,563,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

United Oil & Gas Stock Up 12.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The company has a market cap of £2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.51.

United Oil & Gas Company Profile

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

