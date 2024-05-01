Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.76

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
Unrivaled Brands Stock Up 21.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $658.75 million, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.
About Unrivaled Brands
Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.
