UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) to Issue $0.43 Dividend

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4266 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
UOL Group Stock Performance
Shares of UOLGY opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. UOL Group has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79.
UOL Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UOL Group
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.