UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) to Issue $0.43 Dividend

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4266 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of UOLGY opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. UOL Group has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79.

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

