Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21 to $0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million to $195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.78 million. Upwork also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.88 to $0.92 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. 3,482,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,376. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. Upwork has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 174.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.43 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $562,162.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,531 shares of company stock worth $851,894. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

