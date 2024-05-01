Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Shares Down 3.4%

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.09 and last traded at C$5.11. Approximately 1,332,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 738,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.29.
Uranium Participation Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$768.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43.
Uranium Participation Company Profile
Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Uranium Participation
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.