US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2039 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:OBIL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,920. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $50.16.
About US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF
