US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Declares Dividend of $0.22

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2183 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TBIL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.83. 2,034,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,612. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
