US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Announces $0.14 Dividend

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1436 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ UTHY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.20. 10,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,278. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $50.97.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

