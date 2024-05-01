US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1554 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

USVN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $46.58. 91 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

