Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,300 shares during the quarter. IonQ comprises approximately 0.2% of Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in IonQ were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 59,022 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of IonQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IonQ by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at $67,523,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 27,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $277,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 697,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,556 shares of company stock worth $882,871. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IonQ Trading Up 2.3 %

IONQ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,684,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,063. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.14.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IonQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.