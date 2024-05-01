Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 195 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.35.

Chevron Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.27. 8,449,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,454,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

