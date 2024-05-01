Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VCRB stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $74.48. 43,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,040. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $77.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.84.
About Vanguard Core Bond ETF
