Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VCRB stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $74.48. 43,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,040. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $77.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.84.

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

