Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) to Issue Dividend of $0.31

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3068 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.04. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

