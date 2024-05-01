Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.2% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 363,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 39,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,045,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 91,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,597. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

