Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.16. 2,167,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,803. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.