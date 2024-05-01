Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Essex Financial Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.7% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,943,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,489,000 after buying an additional 84,421 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 383,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,582,000 after buying an additional 44,298 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

VYM traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,009. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

