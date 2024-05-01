Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 0.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 483,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 45,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.18. 2,118,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

