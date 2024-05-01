Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1739 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGIT traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $57.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,339. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
