Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Cut by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.42. The company had a trading volume of 301,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,549. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $184.15 and a 52 week high of $241.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

