Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.323 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $74.19. 1,386,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,522. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.14.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

