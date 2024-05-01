Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.323 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $74.19. 1,386,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,522. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.14.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.