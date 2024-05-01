Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Increased by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.46. 1,901,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,774,578. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

